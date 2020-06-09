Local
Philly Police Give Joe Bologna A Round Of Applause Despite His Recent Assault On Protestors [Video]

Bologna was walking out of his first scheduled court case where he was met outside with a round of applause from his former police officer colleagues.

Police Officer Joe Bologna has been ordered to appear I court after brutally assaulting a handful of peaceful protestors on video. Bologna was walking out of his first scheduled court case where he was met outside with a round of applause from his former police officer colleagues. Former officer Joseph Bologna was charged with aggravated assault for beating a protester.

Over 100 police officers came together to show their support to the former officer despite him wrongfully attacking a protestor. More news to come as the story develops

was originally published on rnbphilly.com

