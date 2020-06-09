While the Travis Scott and Nike collaborations continue to turn into the grails that cause hypebeasts to turn into Indiana Jones for, the Drake Nike PE‘s have become must-haves in their own right and word is Drizzy is preparing to collaborate with Nike on yet another classic silhouette.

World famous sneaker news breaker @zSneakerHeadz recently revealed that the 6 God was in the lab cooking up a brand new OVO version of the timeless Nike Air Force 1 for possible public consumption. A mockup was included in the post for the possible 2021 release. While it’s entirely possible that Drake will more than likely be debuting some new clean AF AF1’s, there’s also the very real possibility that they’ll be exclusive PE’s as we saw the highly anticipated OVO Air Jordan 4 “Splatter”‘s go from a public release to strictly for the King of The North exclusive. Bastards.

After leaving Nike for adidas two years ago only to bail on adidas to return to Nike (allegedly due to his beef with adidas representative Pusha T), sneakerheads thought Drake and Nike would be rolling out all kinds of exclusives a la Travis Scott. But in that time Drake inspired Nike attire have been scarce while La Flame’s been heating up the streets with murda remixes to a few Air Jordans, SB Dunks, and Air Max’s.

Still it should be interesting to see what Drake comes up with come 2021 and whether or not sneakerheads will have a chance to pick up a pair or just admire from a far.

Drake & Nike To Collaborate On Some New Air Force 1’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com

