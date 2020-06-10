Local
Police Retrieve Stolen ATM Machines From Looters House In West Philly

Allegedly the two men that stole the ATM were shortly arrested after the police found the stolen items in their house. 

Philadelphia police have been attempting to retrieve all items that have been stolen during the looting that has happened in the past month. One of the many things that were stolen from countless clothing stores, restaurants, and gas stations were ATM’s. Allegedly the two men that stole the ATM were shortly arrested after the police found the stolen items in their house.

