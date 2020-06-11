The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Producer Kenny Beats Tracked Down Child From Viral Meme & Gifts Him With Home Studio

Most of the time, we all are aware how toxic social media can get. However, this story proves that the internet still has the ability to create feel good stories like this one.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Producer Kenny Beats took notice on Twitter of this viral meme (see below) that was circling around the internet. User @buckestcowboy shared a meme of a child in his “home studio”, which prompted the producer to respond with “We gotta find him and get him so equipment!!!”

As the internet is known to do, they quickly found the young mans YouTube channel.

With the original Tweet receiving over 5,000 RT’s, artist all responded that they are here to assist in buying any equipment the young rapper may need!

 

And later that day, RAY 3 was found!

 

Kenny Beats tracked down the kid from the meme and is sending him tons of recording gear with the help of BROCKHAMPTON, Finneas, Ryan Hemsworth, and more.

By Wednesday, June 10th, less than 24 hours after this conversation began, Kenny Beats found Ray and joined him on Instagram live to let him know what was happening, and that he will be in touch with Ray’s mother to get him all of this equipment that was donated from various artists and producers. “I’m not going to have room for all that” Ray 3 hilariously responded after hearing the news of all the new recording gear being sent his way.

“Everyone who saw this meme knew that this kid was going to win. Thanks to some amazing people we just sent Ray 3 his own studio! Lets do this every month?” As we continue to deal with everything that has happening in 2020 from the murder of George Floyd, the death of Kobe Bryant, COVID-19, and everything in between, it’s nice to see that there still is good in this world. We love to see it.

SEE ALSO: NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All Tracks

SEE ALSO: Ice Cube Shares Anti-Semitic Image On Twitter, Says His Account Was Not Hacked

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

In front of hundreds who packed The Fountain of Praise on Tuesday, numerous celebrities stood in attendance to pay tribute to George Floyd. The funeral was the third such honoring of Floyd in America since his death on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police. In Ghana, the Third Ward native is being honored as if he were a citizen. https://twitter.com/QuickTake/status/1270509794386903041 Ne-Yo took the time to sing “Its So Hard To Say Goodbye” while Houston luminaries such as Bun B, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Lil Keke, Cal Wayne and others looked on. Many took to social media to share images of Floyd’s program, highlighting his life as well as the protests and calls for justice following his tragic death. RELATED: George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston https://twitter.com/979TheBox/status/1270401515627347970 https://www.instagram.com/p/CBPGrHUpZ4U/   Other celebrities, such as Stephen Jackson, Tank, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and more sat solemnly throughout the service, comforting friends and family members. Take a small glimpse at some of the celebs who took part in Floyd’s celebration in Houston. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

 

Producer Kenny Beats Tracked Down Child From Viral Meme & Gifts Him With Home Studio  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Headlines
Close