News
HomeNews

Anti Protestor Ruins George Floyd Mural Outside Of Hair Salon

Anti protestor has been caught on video vandalizing a George Floyd mural in Long Beach California.

George Floyd Mural Long Beach California

Source: IG / IG

Anti protestor has been caught on video vandalizing a George Floyd mural in Long Beach California.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

The hate crime was caught on video surveillance and it appears to be a bald white man with a Nirvana t-shirt.

Protestors from around the world have painted beautiful murals in honor of George Floyd. Many seek justice for this hate crime.

The hair salon was boarded up during the riots to prevent people from looting. Verde Salon owner Tiffany Sidwell had the George Floyd mural painted in front of her salon to show her support. Sidwell plans on getting it re-painted.

End Racism Now Mural Fishtown Philly

Philly's 'End Racism' Mural Taken Down Less Than 24 Hours Later [Photos]

10 photos Launch gallery

Philly's 'End Racism' Mural Taken Down Less Than 24 Hours Later [Photos]

Continue reading Philly’s ‘End Racism’ Mural Taken Down Less Than 24 Hours Later [Photos]

Philly's 'End Racism' Mural Taken Down Less Than 24 Hours Later [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3144693" align="alignnone" width="828"] Source: IG / IG[/caption] The City Of Brotherly Love came together in Fishtown to create something beautiful that it would be recognized around the world. Local residents, police officers, even the national guard helped paint an 'End Racism Now' mural in the heart of Fishtown. Now, less than 24 hours later the mural was removed and people are labeling it a PR stunt to get people to stop rioting. Sources say that the mural was temporarily removed and will be relocated somewhere permanently. We hope that is the case but in the meantime check out some of the photos of the short-lived mural. RELATED: Police Retrieve Stolen ATM Machines From Looters House In West Philly RELATED: Philly Sanitation Employee’s Rally After Unsafe Working Conditions During COVID-19 [Photos]  

Anti Protestor Ruins George Floyd Mural Outside Of Hair Salon  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Headlines
Close