Drake Calls Big Cap On George Floyd Killer’s Lawyer [Video]

Even though he lives a life of luxury Drake is siding with the people. He made it clear that he isn’t with anyone wearing a cape for the Minneapolis badges that watched an unarmed man die.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Canadian MC is very tuned in with the civil uprising happening in the country. During a recent Instagram Live session Champagne Papi was watching CNN when the lawyer for Thomas Lane, one of the cops who watched Derek Chauvin brutally kill George Floyd, try to defend his client’s actions. Attorney Earl Gray suggested that bystanders at the scene should interfered if they felt that Floyd’s life was truly in danger.

“If the public is there and they’re so in an uproar about this, they didn’t intercede either” he theorized. Host Chris Cuomo shot back instantly. “Two things — one, you’re laying on a man’s legs, you’ve got a fine view of what’s going on with that man. The other officer is literally a foot in front of you on his neck. Two, I understand that he has a senior officer telling him what to do, but there’s also a duty to intervene. And if that officer is doing something that is dangerous to a civilian, you have a duty to intervene, and he did not intervene” he said.

Needless to say the “God’s Plan” rapper was not falling for the jig. “Thomas Lane lawyer struggling through an ATTEMPT to justify this situation live on television…can’t even decided how to defend his client. this shit is foul to watch” he said during the stream. Last week it was confirmed Drake donated $100,000 to a non-profit organization which bails out mothers and reunites them with their families.

