Philadelphia Resumes Outdoor Dining

As the City of Philadelphia has moved into a “yellow phase” from the city’s lockdown, Philadelphia has declared that outdoor dining will be allowed at some restaurants.

City officials have released health guidelines to ensure that all restaurants are offering a safe outdoor dining experience.

All opening restaurants are required to follow COVID-19 safety precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing and have an up to date valid restaurant licenses.

They plan to use as many tables as they can and as safely as they can.

Officials also point out that not only is the action to improve the local economy, but to also restore the character and joy of Philadelphia.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: