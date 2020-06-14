Wendy’s In Atlanta Where Police Killed Rayshard Brooks In Flames

Rayshard Brooks, 27 year old, black male, was shot by a police officer after running away from a physical police struggle at Wendys. In return, Atlanta police chief stepped down Saturday.

It wasn’t too long after that protesters set Wendy’s on fire.

The killing of Rayshard Brooks all happened when he had been supposedly found sleep in his car in the Wendy’s drive-thru, in which other customers had to drive around him.

After the police were called and arrived to the Wendy’s, the gave him a sobriety test and according to officials, Brooks failed the test.

According to the Bureau of Investigation, “During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued. The officer deployed a taser. Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: