Police Officer Ryan Dubiel has been charged with assault after being caught on video pepper-spraying two black teens on there stoop. The incident happened in Woodlynne, New Jersey where the white police officer had suspicion that the teens had marijuana in their possession.

After the two teens failed to cooperate the police officer escalated the issue by pepper-spraying them.

The two teens shortly were charged with tobacco possession and the police officer was charged with assault.

More news to come as the story develops.

NJ Police Officer Charged With Assault After Caught On Video Pepper Spraying Black Teens [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com