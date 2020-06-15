NJ Wawa Demanded Employee Not To Wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mask

Andre Lynch, a former worker at Wawa in Mount Laurel, New Jersey speaks up after a terrible experience at his past employer.

According to NBC10, Lynch stated that he was not able to physically go to the protests so he would wear a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mask at work to show his support. A few hours into his shift Andrew’s former manager pulled him to the side and demanded him to take off the mask. Lynch said his manager reasoning for asking the removal of the BLM mask was due to “everything that is going on”.

Lynch had a choice to make either take the mask off or lose his job, and he decided to quit. Not once did a customer complain Lynch said, in fact, a customer gave him the mask to wear. Andrew Lynch has given a perfect example of putting his morals and beliefs over money.

