A group of angry protestors went down to South Philadelphia to protest outside of Mayor Kenney’s house.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

In the video, it appears the protestors are cursing towards the current mayor of Philly.

It appears to be unknown what the intent behind protesting around Mayor Kenney’s house was but he most certainly heard them. More news to come as the story develops.

Angry Protestors Stand Outside Mayor Kenney’s House [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com