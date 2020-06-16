Vanessa Bryant Decided To Block All Fan Pages In Order To Continue Her Healing Process

Vanessa Bryant wife of the great NBA legend Kobe Bryant has had to block some pages on Instagram to get her mind right. After the tragic passing of her husband Kobe and daughter Gigi Bryant, the amount of love has been overwhelming. Vanessa stated on a long IG story post that she had to block a few fan pages to be able to recover.

Although losing loved ones will never be fully healed Vanessa being the public eye she constantly has to see photos of her husband and daughter. This can be unimaginably hard, we support Vanessa and continue to respect her space during the healing process.

