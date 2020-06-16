Hip-Hop 103.9 Presents: No Cap Class Of 2020 Virtual Graduation Party IG Live (Friday June 19th, 7PM)

Yo Class of 2020 . . . Don’t even act like you thought we forgot about you! Join us this Friday at 7PM for our NO CAP virtual graduation party hosted by Paris Nicole, DJ Caution, DJ AyeBoogie and music by DJ Bran all going down right here on IG live Yea… you see that lineup ☝🏾
.
.
NO CAP is presented by Boost Mobile & U.S. Army
View this post on Instagram
Yo Class of 2020 . . . Don’t even act like you thought we forgot about you❗️😤 Join us this Friday at 7PM for our NO CAP virtual graduation party hosted by @paris_nicole , @djcaution856 , @djayeboogie and music by @djbran all going down right here on IG live❗️🔥 Yea… you see that lineup ☝🏾 . . NO CAP is presented by @boostmobile & @usarmy #ClassOf2020
Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: