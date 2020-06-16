Philadelphia’s homeless population has recently created an Autonomous Zone as an active protest against the city. Many homeless people in Philly have asked the city for more affordable housing as they are spending too much for a place to sleep at night. The city has denied any leeway in pricing.
Many volunteers have gathered to help the homeless people set up the camp zone in Ben Franklin Parkway.
Volunteers are stationed throughout the campsite to assist the homeless protesters with maintaining a clean area, ensuring that they have access to donations coming in as well as ensuring their safety.

"We just want permanent housing. That's our main goal. We all want permanent housing. We're not gonna stop until we get permanent housing. So if we have to stay here 2, 3 years, 5 years, we'll stay here 3 to 5 years in these tents until we get permanent housing" one resident of the campground told independent journalist Jason Peters.

"We have an autonomous zone basically set up by the residents of Philadelphia, the unhoused residents of Philadelphia. After multiple attempts to talk to the city, negotiate with the city for permanent housing options, innovative options such as tiny housing and safe places to build community, they've decided to on their own with the support of allies such as myself and other Philadelphians, to set up an encampment as an act of protest" Alex Stewart, co-founder of Workers Revolutionary Collective (WRC) told the journalist.
The protestors want permanent housing and at the price they are at now makes the possibility difficult. The city of Philadelphia has not come out with a statement regarding reducing the price of housing. More news to come as the story develops.
Philly Homeless Population Set Up A Tent In Ben Franklin Parkway And Demand Affordable Housing [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com