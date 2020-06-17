With a gang of artists releasing Black Lives Matter inspired cuts and joining in on the protests these days, Teddy Pendergrass becomes the latest to get behind the movement and drop some inspirational tunes to keep the motivation on the up and up.

In his latest clip for “Get Up,” T-Pain calls on everyone to get out and protest for the people and make their voices heard as loud as possible. Ya heard? Please do practice safety and wear a mask though. The Rona still making itself at home in the US.

Back in New York A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie returns to the rap scene in his new visuals for “Bleed” where he trains like he’s ready for whatever he comes across out in the streets.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Nino Man, Styles P and Sheek Louch, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

T-PAIN – “GET UP”

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “BLEED”

NINO MAN, STYLES P & SHEEK LOUCH – “GRAMS GOING EXPRESS”

MACHINE GUN KELLY – “BLOODY VALENTINE ACOUSTIC”

RICHIE RICH – “GROW DEALER”

MONTANA OF 300 – “BROKE IN A MINUTE REMIX”

JAY FURR & SGG SPLURGE – “CASHIN”

KAYLA NICOLE – “THINK ABOUT ME”

T-Pain “Get Up,” A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Bleed” & More | Daily Visuals 6.16.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: