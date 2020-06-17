J.Cole Addresses Political Activist In New Song After She Calls Rappers Out For BLM Silence

Much controversy has ignited since J. Cole has released his new song, “Snow on Tha Bluff” Tuesday night!

The track tackles issues concerning racism and police brutality, an on-going problem in the black community recently triggered by the death of George Floyd and other unarmed African Americans.

Cole released his first single of the year after Chicago rapper and activist, Noname called Cole and other rappers out for not speaking up during the Black Lives Movement.

“There’s a young lady out there, she way smarter than me. I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times, and I started to read. She mad at these crackers. She mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police. She mad at my n*ggas, she mad at our ignorance, she wears her heart on her sleeve. She mad at these celebrities, lowkey I be thinkin’ she talkin’ bout me.”

In the track, Cole also condemns the Chicago activist for looking down at people like him who were not blessed to be as educated as her.

“Just because you woke and I’m not, that sh*t ain’t no reason to talk like you’re better than me,” raps Cole.

The rapper has since come under fire for his lyrics criticizing Noname, causing Cole to clear the air via twitter.

“Follow Noname. I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile, a n*gger like me just be rapping.”

Check out J.coles newest song, “Snow on Tha Bluff” below.

