Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s & More Rebrand Items Rooted In Racial Stereotypes 

Brands are beginning to address social unrest with real action by rebranding items rooted in racial stereotypes.
Quaker’s Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake products, which for the past 130 years has featured a Black woman tied to slavery, is changing its name and image. Quaker reps say the rebranding is part of their effort to “make progress toward racial equality.”
“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The Uncle Ben’s rice brand followed suit, announcing it would “evolve” from the part it also plays in racial stereotypes.
“Now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do,” Caroline Sherman, a spokeswoman for Mars — owner of Uncle Ben’s — said in a statement.
This news comes days after Band-Aid announced that it would start selling bandages in diverse shades of color.
“We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you,” they shared on Instagram.
Check out more ways recent national protests and uprising is reshaping America here.
SOURCE: NBC News
Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]
Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]
1. George Floyd Memorial FlyerSource:Brandon Caldwell 1 of 25
2. Mourner Near PortraitSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Line Near Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. People Waiting Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Al Sharpton Holds Press Conference Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. People Signing Guest BooksSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. People Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Art Acevedo Prays With A WomanSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Mourners At The CasketSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Mourners Viewing George Floyd's BodySource:Getty 10 of 25
11. Pray For America MaskSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Mourners Pass By The CasketSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Mourners Passing By George Floyd's CasketSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. People Holding Black Lives Matter SignsSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. People Posing Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Philonise Floyd SpeaksSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Mourners Pass By George Floyd's CasketSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Mourners Wearing George Floyd T-Shirts In His HonorSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Woman & Daughter Wait To VIew CasketSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. Rev. Al Sharpton & Benjamin CrumpSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Rev. Al SharptonSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Pallbearers Moving George Floyd's CasketSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. George Floyd's CasketSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Philonise FloydSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Back Of George Floyd Memorial FlyerSource:Brandon Caldwell 25 of 25
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s & More Rebrand Items Rooted In Racial Stereotypes was originally published on themorninghustle.com