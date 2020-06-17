The Morning Hustle
Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s & More Rebrand Items Rooted In Racial Stereotypes 

Ben's Beginners Cooking Contest Launch Event: Back to the Future Of Cooking

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Brands are beginning to address social unrest with real action by rebranding items rooted in racial stereotypes. 

Quaker’s Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake products, which for the past 130 years has featured a Black woman tied to slavery, is changing its name and image. Quaker reps say the rebranding is part of their effort to “make progress toward racial equality.” 

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

The Uncle Ben’s rice brand followed suit, announcing it would “evolve” from the part it also plays in racial stereotypes. 

“Now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do,” Caroline Sherman, a spokeswoman for Mars — owner of Uncle Ben’s — said in a statement. 

This news comes days after Band-Aid announced that it would start selling bandages in diverse shades of color. 

“We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you,” they shared on Instagram.

Check out more ways recent national protests and uprising is reshaping America here. 

