6ABC reporter Christie Lleto was in the city reporting as she was rudely interrupted by a heckler. The white male intervened to make some racial comments to the African American reporter.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO HIP-HOP 103.9

Christie uploaded the video to her own social platforms to show the racist male comparing the woman to a monkey.

Christie later went on her Instagram to confirm that monkey is considered a racial slur for anyone that has been living under a rock.

More news to come as the story develops.

White Man Caught On Video Calling Black Reporter A “Monkey” was originally published on rnbphilly.com