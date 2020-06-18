Philly: Body Of Transgender Woman Dominique Rem’mie Fells Found In Schuylkill River

36-year old man Akhenaton Jones is wanted for the murder of Transgender woman Dominique Rem’mie Fells. According to NBC Philadelphia, the woman’s body has recently been found disfigured in the Schuylkill River.

Philadelphia police have just announced Akhenaton Jones connection to the tragic murder.

Philadelphia police are actively attempting to catch Jones as he is currently on the run. Mor news to come as the story develops.

