Spirit Airlines Passengers Abruptly Sing Meek Mill ‘Dreams And Nightmares’ On Flight [Video]

You can leave Philly but you can’t most certainly CANNOT take the Philly outta you. A whole flight of passengers on Spirit Airlines were catching a flight where they all on queue, started singing the Philly anthem Meek Mill ‘Dreams And Nightmares‘.

Philly and non-Philly residents know, no matter where you are at when you hear that song playing you MUST sing along. The reaction from the employees were priceless!

