Philadelphia Eagles Player Dallas Goedert Taken To Hospital After Being Beat Down In Restaurant

Philadelphia Eagles Player Dallas Goedert has been reportedly taken to the hospital after being punched at a restaurant in South Dakota. Goedert allegedly was hospitalized but did not appear to have any serious injuries.
Reporter Eliot Shor Parks confirms the Eagles tight ends current health status
More news to come as the story develops.
