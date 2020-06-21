Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At Grocery Store With No Remorse [Video]

Ex-Officer J. Alexander Kueng was one of the officers involved in the wrongful killing of George Floyd.

The Ex- Minnesota officer is out on bail where he was found shopping at a local supermarket and a resident got it on video.

The Minnesota resident asked J. Alexander Kueng if he regrets contributing to the death of George Floyd, the officer had no comments. Kueng did acknowledge the woman, but did not want to comment on the death of George Floyd. The Ex-Officer is out on $750,00 bond as he was charged with second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter.

