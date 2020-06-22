All Islands Of The Bahamas To Reopen July 1st

If you are itching for a summer getaway, the Bahamas will be reopening for business of July 1st.

To travel to the Bahamas, you will have to present a negative COVID-19 test and fill out an electronic health visa.

The COVID test must be less than 10 days old. There will be no quarantine once you arrive but temperature screenings will be in place for all tourists. The standard procedures of physical distancing and mask-wearing will be in place for any public situations.

Airlines like Delta, United, and American have flights scheduled to the Bahamas. All lodging is allowed to open as well.

