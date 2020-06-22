Ja Rule Stars In Commercial For Greek Restaurant

Ja Rule has done the most in a commercial for a Greek restaurant.

The video shows Ja wearing an I Love Greece t-shirt and rolling out the menu for Papa Cristo’s Greek Grill in Los Angeles.

Your next question is, “why?” Ja did the commercial for the new TBS reality show Celebrity Show-Off. The stars are tasked to make a YouTube video that will get the most views. Ja’s intent is to help a small business in the midst of the pandemic.

Of course, Ja’s nemesis 50 Cent had something to say. 50 responded “This is what happens when you f**k with me, i’ll have you and your whole label selling Gyro’s. Go head try me!” Clearly, 50 didn’t get the message that it was for something good.

