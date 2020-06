Sunday’s 2020 ESPY Awards featured a moving tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Snoop Dogg performed a track highlighting Bryant’s amazing career.

The song was accompanied by some of Bryant’s most iconic moments mixed in with murals that have been painted of Kobe since he, daughter Gianna and others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

His former Los Angeles Lakers’ teammate Pau Gasol introduced the video.

