Post Malone has another face tattoo.

He showed it off on Instagram on Sunday.

There is now a large flaming skeleton on the side of his head. We can see it because Malone buzzed his hair.

He captioned the post saying, “I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool. Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass.”

