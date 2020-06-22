Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage

NASCAR news out of Talledega yesterday was more than the race being postponed because of bad weather. A noose was found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage.

This came less than 2 weeks after NASCAR banned Confederate flags from any races. Wallace helped to lead the charge as the only Black driver on the circuit.

In a statement, NASCAR said, “NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

Wallace said in part, “Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.” Wallace did not see the noose. It was discovered by a member of his team.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: