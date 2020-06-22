Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral Will Be Held at the Church Where MLK Preached

Rayshard Brooks will be laid to rest on Tuesday (June 23) at the same church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Following a public viewing on Monday the private service will be held at 1 pm E.T. at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church where Senior pastor, Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, will give the eulogy.

Rev. Bernice A. King, Dr. King’s daughter is also scheduled to speak. The funeral was taken care of by Tyler Perry. Gospel artists Smokie Norful, Tamela Mann, and Kurt Carr are all scheduled to perform.

Brooks was shot and killed by police after an altercation ensued. Brooks was initially asleep in his car in a Wendy’s parking lot when police arrived on the scene. Atlanta police chief, Erika Shields resigned in the wake of protests surrounding the death of Brooks.

Garrett Rolfe, who shot Brooks in the back twice, is currently in jail for felony murder and ten additional counts. Devin Brosnan, who was also present, has been charged for aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks’ shoulders as he died.

