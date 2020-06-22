Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Diss “Song 33”

Rapper Noname is apologizing for her “Song 33” which took aim at J. Cole’s recent release, “Snow On The Bluff.”

In J. Cole’s song, he references a tweet Noname posted where she called out rappers who had been silent since protests surrounding George Floyd’s death erupted.

“i’ve been thinking a lot about it and i am not proud of myself for responding with song 33,” she wrote in a tweet. “i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond. my ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused.”

Noname said she would keep the song up mainly for the awesome job Madlib did on the beat and for fans who resonated with the song. She also acknowledged that proceeds from “Song 33” would go to, “various mutual aid funds. black radical unity.”

