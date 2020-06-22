The Morning Hustle
Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations & City Girls Return With Long Awaited Album [VIDEO]

What a weekend in entertainment, and The Lo Down has you covered with EVERYTHING that went down over the last 72 hours. Justin Bieber took to Twitter to respond to sexual assault allegations that surfaced over the weekend from a now deleted tweet from a user on Twitter. He adamantly denied ever being in the area that the woman mentioned in her initial tweet.

City Girls also dealt with some issues on the internet, with someone leaking their album, and have initial frustration from the duo, they ended up releasing a video that went along with the album & fans were hyped to hear the Miami duo back together for the first time since JT was released from prison.

Lore’l also fills you in on Beyoncé‘s new song, a follow up on how D.L. Hughley is doing after passing out on stage during a comedy show on Saturday, and more!

[caption id="attachment_3157830" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) / (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)[/caption] This past weekend we have all gotten the chance to honor the great fathers in our lives. Blood and non-blood related were trophied during this holiday. Father's Day has passed and the amount of love the fathers have gotten from around the world was magical! Many celebrities took to social media to champion the great fathers in their lives. Rapper Fabolous not only celebrated Fathers Day with his family but also got the news he and his wife Emily B are expecting a new child! https://www.instagram.com/p/CBuMhQ0Ff4y/   Check out the official Celebrity Father’s Day 2020 Photos below! RELATED: Quarantine Celebrity Easter 2020 Photos RELATED: Juneteenth Vibes - A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

