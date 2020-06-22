Kylie Jenner Says Travis Scott Is the ‘Best Daddy’ to Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off how she celebrated Father’s Day with her two-year-old daughter Stormi.

Jenner posted snaps of Travis Scott with Stormi along with pictures of decorated cookies, a blue “Happy Dad’s Day” balloon setup, and blue picture frames featuring the Astroworld rapper with Stormi.

Kylie captioned a picture of Scott holding Stormi, “the best daddy to our daughter.” Kylie and Travis have been self-isolating in her new home.

The co-parents are doing their best to be there for Stormi and describe each other as “best friends.” Kylie recently spoke with Harper’s Bazaar where she spoke about her relationship with Scott “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.”

