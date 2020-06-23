Hurricane Chris Released on Bond for Murder Charge

Rapper Hurricane Chris has been released from jail after posting a $500,000 bond.

The “Ay Bay Bay” rapper was arrested last week following a fatal shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Chris was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of the shooting victim.

According to the police report, Chris had told authorities he shot the man after he thought the man was trying to steal his vehicle. When cops got a chance to see the security tape of the shooting at the gas station they found out Chris wasn’t acting in self-defense.

