6ix9ine Lawyers Have Concerns for His Safety

Despite Tekashi 6ix9ine’s return to fame and trolling, those close to him aren’t as happy about his rebirth of fame.

Dan Florio, one of 6ix9ine’s lawyers, said, “I’m concerned. Lots of people condemn Danny for cooperating with the government. Even a young gang member who wants to make a name for himself could try something.”

After being released from prison the “Trollz” rapper was put in a rental in Long Island, New York, but when the address of his whereabouts was plastered on the internet, he was relocated.

Lawyers for 6ix9ine are so concerned that something that could happen to him that they’re even thinking about moving him to another state.

