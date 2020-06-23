6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s ‘Trollz’ Launches at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s Trollz debuts No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100!

This is 6ix9ine’s first time and Nicki’s second!

6ix9ine celebrated his first No. 1 with the tweet which read, #1 ON @billboard YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME,” wrote the controversial MC. “YOU CAN SAY WHAT EVER IM NUMBER 1 AND YOU CANT TAKE THAT FROM ME I WENT UP AGAINST THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WON!!!!!!!!! @nickiminaj WE ARE THE FUCKING MONSTERS OF THIS SHIT I LOVE YOU MOMMAZZZ.

Nicki tweeted to the Barbz, No words yet. All I can muster up is the ‘I love you’. Gimme a sec.

