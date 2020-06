Over the weekend, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, 42, was rushed to the emergency room at the Santa Monica Medical Center by his fiancée.

As a nurse pushed him into the hospital in a wheelchair, he was wearing a black face mask and hoodie, covered in a white blanket.

No word yet on his condition. However, fans are concerned because he looks extremely thin.

