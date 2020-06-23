Missy Elliott Admits 2020 Has Taught Her Black History Lessons

Missy Elliott says when it comes to Black history, 2020 has taught her more than she learned in school.

On Thursday she tweeted, I feel like I’ve learned more about History in the year 2020 than ever. So many stories I am seeing on here they never taught in my history classes smh.

She added, As much as social media can be toxic it has been a blessing not just for promoting a product but to learn because I’ve learned so much in the last month it’s crazy.

Her followers chimed in on a discussion, agreeing with their lack of Black history knowledge as well.

