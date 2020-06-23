Black Eyed Peas Explain Why Fergie Is No Longer in the Group

Fans of the Black Eyed Peas finally know the real reason Fergie-aka Miss Fergalicious is M.I.A.

will.i.am. told Billboard during an interview that they all keep in touch every once in a while, especially for birthdays and holidays.

The good part is that there is no bad blood between the band.

will.i.am. says Fergie is busy being a mom to her son, Axl, 6. However, Fergie could return to make them boys go loco once Axl is a little older, we never know.

He adds, She knows where we’re at! We’re at the studio. And we love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway. It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: