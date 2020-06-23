Cop Charged in Rayshard Brooks’ Death: ‘I Didn’t do Anything Wrong’

One of the police officers charged in the death of Atlanta resident Rayshard Brooks claims he “didn’t do anything wrong,” adding he’s confident “the truth will come out” in court.

The statement, made Monday by Atlanta Police Officer Devin Brosnan, marks the first time one of the involved officers has publicly commented on the June 12th incident. Brosnan, who’s accused of standing on Brooks’ shoulder after he was shot, has been charged with aggravated assault and three other crimes. His partner, Garrett Rolfe, is facing 11 charges, including murder.

“I feel like my side wasn’t really heard and given the short time frame, it’s hard for anybody to understand all the facts and the whole circumstances around it,” Brosnan says. “That being said, I’m still willing to cooperate. I’ll tell the truth to anybody who needs to hear it.”

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: