Police Vehicles Removed from Fortnite

The country’s animosity toward local police departments has spilled over into the gaming world.

Fortnite players all of the world are reporting they’ve noticed a change in the current season of the wildly popular online game: all the police vehicles have suddenly disappeared. However, the RPG’s developer, Epic Games, has not officially announced or commented on the change. The removal of law enforcement vehicles hasn’t affected the game because they weren’t operated by players.

Earlier this month, Epic Games delayed the unveiling of Fortnite’s latest season, citing “ongoing injustices in society from the denial of basic human rights to the impact of racism both overt and subtle against people of color.”

