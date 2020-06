Beyonce has just given business owners of color a new jolt of energy.

With the help of her stylist Zerina Akers, the “Formation” singer has just curated a list of black-owned businesses.

The list is available on Beyonce’s website and includes businesses for fashion, beauty, restaurants, and more.

If you don’t see your business on the list, you’re encouraged to add it.

