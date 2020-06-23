Kelly Rowland Storms Off Set of the Voice

Kelly Rowland is judging on The Voice Australia and during Friday night’s episode Kelly stormed off the set after a heated exchange with Guy Sebastian.

When Guy criticized Rowland for the song choice she made for her female contestants, Soma and Lyric, Kelly didn’t take kindly to Sebastian saying the girls sang Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” “too joyfully.”

Then when Sebastian had his contestants, Johnny and Bukhu, sing a Michael Jackson song the judges were divided with two judges calling the performance “unfair” due to Bukhu’s limited performance of the song.

Guy and Kelly argued before she walked off the stage saying, “I’m not doing this.” “Oh coz a walk-off does heaps,” Guy hit back. “What’s a walk-off going to do? It’s so disrespectful.” Kelly then called Guy disrespectful and the contestants were left wondering who had won.

