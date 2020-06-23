‘The Clark Sisters’ Star Kierra Sheard Is Engaged

Gospel singer Kierra Sheard celebrated a lot over the weekend.

The Clark Sisters star celebrated her birthday on Saturday, and she got engaged!

Her boo Jordan Kelly popped the question and she said, Yes!

On her Instagram underneath her picture flashing a shot of her ring, she posted the caption, You’re everything I’ve always wanted. I can’t wait to do life with you! Thank you for choosing me! You’re an answer to my prayers. The man in my dream is now my reality. What????!!!! God has His way of doing things, and through you, He’s shown me that if I trust Him, all will be well; and OH MY GOD— ALL IS WELL! Dr. Seuss once said, ‘You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.’…man, I get it now. Every day I look forward to you! I love you.

Congrats to the future Mrs. Jordan Kelly.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: