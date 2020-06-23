Delta Airlines Confirms 500 Employees Test COVID-19 Positive & 10 Deaths

As different cities begin to move to the green phases, it does not mean we are out of the clear of spreading the Coronavirus. For those who may want to travel in air, now may reconsider they airlines they travel with, Delta Air Lines in particular.

According to 11alive news, it is reported that 500 Delta Air Lines employees test COVID-19 positive and among those cases, there are at least 10 deaths.

Due to the recent cases development of the Coronavirus, Delta Air Lines is now testing all 86,000 of its employees.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: