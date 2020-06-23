Lil Yachty Recovers After Totaling Ferrari In Atlanta

Prayers us for Lil Yachty!

The 22-year-old rapper was recently involved in a car accident in Atlanta over the weekend, totaling his $330,000 Ferrari.

Lil Yachty spun out of control Monday night after hydroplaning in the rain.

According to sources, the Georgia native’s Ferrari was caught in puddles of water, leading to a collision with a barrier on the shoulder.

Lil Yachty, whose real name is Miles Parks McCollum, was able to walk in the wake of the collision.

Sources close to the rapper also say that while he is okay and recovers with minor arm injuries, the car has reported being completely totaled.

Lil Yachty received the Ferrari from Quality Control’s Piere “Pee” Thomas for his 21st birthday.

Yachty took to Instagram to thank Thomas with a post saying, “words an’t explain how thankful I am for you.. & @coachk44 y’all changed my life forever. I love y’all so much man.”