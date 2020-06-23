The Dior x Air Jordan 1 Collection Is All Kinds of Butter

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration is easily the most highly anticipated release of 2020 and though we still don’t know how the high-end name brand boutique will go about releasing the $2000 grails, they have revealed some new information regarding the upcoming collection.

Though they haven’t made any specific announcements as to how hypebeasts will have to go about, they have said that the release of the Jordans will “take the form of an exclusive online experience” and the release itself set to go down on July 8th. While we’re almost sure it’ll be an online raffle, rumors have swirled that VIP customers will get first dibs on purchasing the grails because duh.

Unfortunately these will be an extremely limited run as the sneakers themselves will only see a few thousand hit the streets with the high tops topping out at 8,500 pairs and the lows coming in at 4,700. That ain’t sh*t. But the resale is expected to touch at the very least $10K so if you manage to land a pair the temptation to flip will be immense especially if you not balling outta control as is.

For those who strike out on the sneakers, the collaboration will come with an apparel collection consisting of tees, shorts and button downs that are down right spiffy. Not bad consolation prizes for anyone with King Kong grips to burn on everyday attire.

The collection will be available at the following locations but who knows how many pairs each will have in stock.

DIOR MEN – BEVERLY HILLS RODEO

DIOR MEN – MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT

DIOR MEN – NEW YORK SOHO

DIOR MEN – NEW YORK 57th STREET

Peep the Dior x Air Jordan collection below and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck once the raffle is up and running.

