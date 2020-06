Lil Baby is not happy with Walmart.

Apparently, the big box store is selling knockoff replicas of his 4 Pockets Full chain.

Lil Baby tweeted, “Walmart got me fu**ed up.”

The fake 4PF chain starts at $25. It is cubic zirconia, of course. The description on Walmart’s website said, “Hip Hop Celebrity Style Fashion Silver Plated LIL BABY 4PF Pendant with Silver-Tone Plated 16.” It isn’t clear whether Walmart has removed the chain or renamed it.

