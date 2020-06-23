Nicki Minaj Passes Elvis On Billboard Charts

Nicki Minaj just passed up Elvis Presley when it comes to the most Hot 100 songs on the Billboard chart.

Her Trollz collaboration with 6ix9ine just hit number one on the chart and the meteoric rise of the song propelled Minaj into rare air.

Minaj now has 110 songs that have hit the Hot 100 chart. Elvis had 109.

Minaj is in 4th place on the list of the most Hot 100 appearances. She is currently tied with Future who also has 110 appearances on the Hot 100. She trails Drake, who has 222, the cast of Glee that has 207 and Lil Wayne who has hit the chart 168 times.

