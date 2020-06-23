Black Museums From Coast to Coast Collaborate to Launch BlkFreedom.org

You may have missed a collaboration that is spreading the history of Juneteeth through a new interactive experience on BlkFreedom.org.

The website launched a presentation featuring Lonnie G. Bunch III, the first African American and first historian to serve as the Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, as well as Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole, anthropologist, educator, museum director, and the first female African American president of Spelman College, and the Honorable Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress, the first woman and the first African American to lead the national library.

BlkFreedom.org celebrates the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, otherwise known as June 19th, the date that Texas slaves learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

BlkFreedom.org unites black museums from D.CDetroit, South Carolina, Seattle, Miami, Cincinnati, and Memphis that will feature educational content, artistic performances, and shareable discussion topics.

