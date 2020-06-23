Man Saves Officer From Burning Car

A Pennsylvania man who is suing the state for wrongful arrest put all that behind him to save a police officer that was trapped in a burning car.

Daylan McLee, a black man who spent a year in jail after being wrongfully arrested for an incident outside a bar, said he didn’t hesitate in order to save the life of Officer Jay Hanley in Uniontown.

McLee sprung into action after a relative ran into his house saying a crash had occurred involving a police cruiser right outside his home. McLee ran out and helped pulled the officer to safety before the fire spread.

Despite his issues with law enforcement McLee said he didn’t hesitate to save a life, “There is value in every human life. We are all children of God and I can’t imagine just watching anyone burn.“

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: