Family of Rayshard Brooks Requests No Atlanta Police at Viewing, Funeral

A local Atlanta news station is confirming that the family of Rayshard Brooks has requested that no Atlanta police officers be present at the viewing or funeral of Brooks.

A public viewing was held on Monday (June 22) prior to a funeral, which will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is the site of viewing and funeral. Senior Pastor Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock will deliver the eulogy.

The request for no police steams from Brooks being shot and killed by Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who has since been fired. Rolfe is being charged with 11 counts including felony murder and aggravated assault, a second officer, Devin Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: